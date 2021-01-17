Top stories from western region

Top stories from western regionat 5 pm.

BOM9 GJ-LD MODIPM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity (Eds: combines related stories) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sundayflagged off eight trains connecting Gujarat's Kevadia, wherethe Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel is located, to differentregions of the country.

BOM6 GJ-MODI-STATUEStatue of Unity gets more tourists than Statue of Liberty: PM Ahmedabad: More tourists visit the Statue of Unity inGujarat than the Statue of Liberty in the US, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi said on Sunday, adding almost 50 lakh touristshave visited the former since it opened two over years ago.

BOM10 MP-GANGRAPE13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested Umaria: A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped bynine men on separate occasions after being abducted twice inMadhya Pradesh's Umaria city earlier this month, a policeofficial said on Sunday.

BOM7 MH-BORDER ROW-CMWill incorporate 'Karnataka-occupied areas' into Maha: Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onSunday said his government is committed towards incorporatinginto the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speakingpeople are in majority.

BOM11 MH-RENAMING-SENA-CONGMaha allies Shiv Sena, Cong spar over renaming Aurangabad city Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and the Congress, which areruling allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, onSunday sparred over renaming Aurangabad city, with the UddhavThackeray-led party saying it is not ''secular'' behaviour ifone finds ''cruel and religiously blind'' Mughal emperorAurangzeb ''dear''.

BES7 MH-GRP-ARRESTMaharashtra: Cop held for beating his two children Nashik: A 39-year-old man, who is a Government RailwayPolice (GRP) personnel, has been arrested for repeatedlybeating his two minor children in Nashik district ofMaharashtra, leaving them seriously injured, police said onSunday.

