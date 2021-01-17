Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 48 dead in militia attack on El Geneina, West Darfur - SUNA

The attack came just weeks after UN peace-keepers began withdrawing from the region, where violence is increasing, and was triggered when a member of the Masalit tribe stabbed a member of an Arab tribe, human rights organisation the Darfur Bar Association said in a statement. "Armed militias took advantage of the incident and attacked El Geneina from all sides," the association said, as well as the nearby Kreinding camp for internally displaced people, from where SUNA said there was now a wave of people moving towards the city.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 17:19 IST
At least 48 dead in militia attack on El Geneina, West Darfur - SUNA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 48 people died and 97 people were injured in a militia attack on the West Darfur city of El Geneina on Saturday, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said, citing a local doctors union. The attack came just weeks after UN peace-keepers began withdrawing from the region, where violence is increasing, and was triggered when a member of the Masalit tribe stabbed a member of an Arab tribe, human rights organisation the Darfur Bar Association said in a statement.

"Armed militias took advantage of the incident and attacked El Geneina from all sides," the association said, as well as the nearby Kreinding camp for internally displaced people, from where SUNA said there was now a wave of people moving towards the city. The association accused the militias of looting and human rights abuses.

Similar incidents have occurred in Darfur since conflict began in 2003, when the government of Omar al-Bashir armed militias to help repress a revolt. "We have warned several times about the deteriorating security situation in Darfur ... as armed militias still pose a constant threat," a coordinating committee for IDP camp residents said in statement.

Camp residents have protested the exit of UNAMID, the peace-keeping mission that had patrolled the region until its mandate ended on January 1. On Saturday, the governor of West Darfur declared a state of emergency, authorising the use of force in order to stabilise the situation and imposing a curfew.

While the military had begun to deploy, the bar association said the commander for the region had not responded to the state governor's directives. The West Darfur doctors union said it had asked for help protecting medical facilities and staff, but called the response "weak", SUNA reported.

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has dispatched a high-level group led by the public prosecutor to El Geneina, his office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austria tightens lockdown, extends it to Feb. 7

Austria is extending its lockdown until February 7 in an attempt to bring down still-high infection figures, as authorities worry about the possible impact of more infectious variants of the coronavirus.Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Sunday...

Lebanon inks final deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Lebanons caretaker health minister signed a final deal on Sunday to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections. The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting Feb...

Thieves drill hole from rented shop, loot jewellery outlet

A jewellery shop in Thane waslooted in the early hours of Sunday after thieves drilled ahole into the wall from a neighbouring fruit shop which theyhad allegedly rented some weeks earlier, police said.The incident took place between 2-230am...

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021