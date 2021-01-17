Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Day: Delhi Police puts up posters of Khalistani, Al-Qaeda terrorists over security threats

After inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26, Delhi Police have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists in the capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:15 IST
Republic Day: Delhi Police puts up posters of Khalistani, Al-Qaeda terrorists over security threats
Delhi Police has put up posters of unwanted terrorists in Connaught Place area. Image Credit: ANI

After inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26, Delhi Police have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists in the capital. "We have inputs that some terrorist organisations including Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. Keeping this in mind, we have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists," said Siddharth Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place, on Sunday.

The police have also increased patrolling in the area as well as sensitised market and resident welfare associations people in view of security alert. "Amid the COVID pandemic, we have tried to reduce the gathering of people from 1.5 lakh to 25 thousand. Only limited people have been issued passes and tickets for the Republic Day parade. They have been asked to carry their photo-based ID card for the verification process. No person will be allowed to stand, only sitting arrangements have been made," informed the ACP.

The Delhi Police has issued several guidelines for Republic Day to avoid the spread of COVID-19. People have been asked to wear masks, sanitize hands, and follow social distancing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish under pressure in NDA, should return to Grand Alliance: Congress

The Congress on Sunday claimedthat Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared to be under alot of pressure in the BJP-led NDA, and suggested that heconsider returning to the Grand Alliance and freely work forthe development of the state.A s...

Bengal polls: Left, Congress to hammer seat-sharing deal by Jan-end

Asserting that they will jointlyfight the communal BJP and the fascist Trinamool Congressin West Bengal, the Left Front and the Congress on Sunday saidthat their seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming stateassembly elections will be fina...

Bangladesh Covid-19 cases rise to 527,632, death toll reaches 7,906

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 17 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 569 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 527,632 and the death toll at 7,906, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data ...

Valneva says UK rollout of COVID-19 vaccine could start in July-Sept - report

French drugmaker Valneva hopes its COVID-19 vaccine can start to be used in Britain between July and September, the companys chief executive was quoted as saying. Valneva has agreed to provide Britain with 60 million doses of its vaccine, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021