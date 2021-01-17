Kremlin critic Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was seen boarding a Pobeda airlines plane in Germany to fly back to Russia, where he is heading for first time since being poisoned, Reuters witnesses said.

Navalny is returning to Russia despite a risk of an arrest.

"Me, arrested? I'm an innocent person," he told reporters when boarding the plane.

