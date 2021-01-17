Condition of ex-CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta stable: Doctors

The health condition of ParthoDasgupta, a former CEO of TV ratings agency BARC who wasarrested in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging case,is stable but he is still in the ICU of JJ Hospital here, asenior official said on Sunday.

Dasgupta, 55, a diabetic, was rushed to the state-runhospital in central Mumbai from the Taloja Central Prison inNavi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his bloodsugar levels shot up, a prison official had said, adding thathe was put on oxygen support.

''Dasgupta was admitted to the ICU of the hospitalafter his blood sugar level shot up. He is still in the samedepartment but is stable. A team of physicians is monitoringhis health,'' JJ Hospital superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase saidon Sunday.

Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scamby crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected hisbail plea, stating that he appeared to have played a vitalrole in the scam to rig TRP as per the police's case.

The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court thatRepublic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribedDasgupta with ''lakhs of rupees'' to ramp up the news channel'sviewership numbers fraudulently.

