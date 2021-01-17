Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to hold protest at Ramlila Maidan

A farmers' union has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava seeking permission to hold the farmers' agitation at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:00 IST
Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to hold protest at Ramlila Maidan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A farmers' union has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava seeking permission to hold the farmers' agitation at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. The application was filed by Dr AP Singh, a lawyer on behalf of the farmer union--Bhartiya Kisan Union Lokshakti (BKUL)--before the Delhi Police commissioner for immediate direction to hold or continue agitation in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The lawyer, Dr Singh had filed the application before the Delhi Police commissioner, after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked farmer unions to write to Delhi Police seeking permission to hold or continue, if any, agitation on the farmers' issue. On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

The government has procured 25 per cent more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for Rs 1,06,516 crore amid farmers protest against three new farm laws. Kharif marketing season runs from October. In the ongoin...

France may demand rapid COVID-19 test from Irish truck drivers - Irish minister

France is considering requiring rapid COVID-19 tests from Irish truck drivers operating on a logistics route that has become key since Britains exit from the European Union, Irelands transport minister said on Sunday.Large numbers of Irish ...

14 held for dealing with funds received from criminal activities in UP

As many as 14 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS, who were involved in a gang dealing with funds received from criminal activities and other unknown sources. The UP Police informed that the criminals mad...

Prison guard opens fire after being shot at by intruders: Police

A prison security guard opened fire after he was shot at but had a narrow escape while checking identities of three persons who sought to enter the Jalore district jail posing as electricians, police said on Sunday.As the jail guard resorte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021