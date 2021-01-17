Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: BOM9 GJ-LD MODI PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting Gujarat's Kevadia, where the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel is located, to different regions of the country.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 15,144 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,05,57,985 with 15,144 new cases in a day, while 1,01,96,885 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL46 VACCINE-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 2,24,301 beneficiaries given COVID-19 vaccine so far; 447 cases of adverse effect reported: Govt New Delhi: A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, out of which only 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the Union Health Ministry said on day two of the nationwide vaccination drive on Sunday.

MDS6 KA-FARMERS-LD SHAH Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah Bagalkote: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in their earnings.

DEL30 FARMERS-UNIONS Farmer unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day New Delhi: Farmer unions protesting against the Centre's agri laws said on Sunday that they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. DEL25 FARMERS-TOMAR Give up stubborn stand and come for clause by clause discussion on Jan 19: Tomar to protesting farmer unions New Delhi: Ahead of the tenth round of talks scheduled on January 19, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday again urged the protesting farm leaders to give up their ''stubborn'' stand on the new farm laws and come for a clause by clause discussion.

DEL23 FARMERS-LD SC-PANEL MEETING SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Jan 19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.By Laxmi Devi DEL13 CIC-CBI-MALLYA Cite rules under which look out circulars were issued against Mallya: CIC to CBI New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI to cite rules under which two different look out circulars were issued against Vijay Mallya, accused in loan default of Rs 9,000 crore, in October and November 2015.

DEL43 CONG-2NDLD VACCINE Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? Congress asks govt New Delhi: A day after India rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked whether the government plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor, and when.

DEL14 DL-SCHOOLS-REOPENING Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students after pandemic-induced closure New Delhi: Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure of educational institutes in March last year.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-FARMERS SC to hear pleas on farm laws after recusal of member from panel set up to resolve impasse New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

LGD7 DL-HC-LAKSHMI VILAS Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger New Delhi: A plea in the Delhi High Court has challenged the scheme of amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), contending that its shareholders have been ''left in the lurch'' and the Centre and the Reserve Bank have failed to protect their interests.

LGD3 DL-HC-COMPENSATION-PARENTS Parents of road accident victim entitled to compensation for loss of dependency: HC New Delhi: Parents are dependent on their children at some stage of life and it would be inequitable to deny compensation to those who lost their ward in a road accident, the Delhi High Court has said.

FOREIGN: FGN13 BIDEN-WH-LD INDIANS Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans in his administration, 17 at key WH positions Washington: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his incoming administration, a record for the small ethnic community that constitutes one per cent of America's population.By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UK-INDIA-G7 Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit in June London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the G7 summit as he confirmed details on Sunday for the high-level meeting to be presided over by Britain in the coastal region of Cornwall between June 11 and 13. By Aditi Khanna PTI TDSTDS

