Drug peddler held with over one kg of charas in J&K's Reasi

Drug peddler held with over one kg of charas in J&K's ReasiPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:23 IST
An alleged drug peddler was arrested on Sunday and over one kilogram of charas was seized from his possession in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Zulifkar Ahmad (22), a resident of Jamaslan-Chachi village, was arrested along with the narcotic substance from Mahore area, a police spokesperson said.
He said Ahmad was wanted for selling narcotics in Mahore, Chaklas and Shajroo, Jamaslan, Mulas and Sildhar areas of the district. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, the spokesperson said.
