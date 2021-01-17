Six-year-old girl rescued; kidnapper held in Noida

The police here on Sunday rescued a six-year-old girl who had gone missing two days back and arrested a woman who had allegedly kidnapped her, officials said.

The accused had taken the girl to Delhi in order to push her into begging, they said. ''The girl lives with her family in Bhangel area. On Friday, they approached the Phase 2 police station and informed the officials that the girl has gone missing. An FIR was lodged immediately and investigation taken up,'' a police spokesperson said.

Accused Neelu Kushwaha, who hails from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, was tracked and held on Sunday from near a traffic signal in Sector 82 in Noida after which the girl was also rescued, the official said.

''On interrogation, she told the police that she had picked up the girl with an objective to use her in begging,'' the spokesperson added.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 363A (kidnapping or maiming a minor for purposes of begging) and further legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police said.

