Six suspected Rohingyas sent to detention center in Delhi
Updated: 17-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:03 IST
As per the police, the six were detained outside the Anand Vihar Railway Station station based on information received from two Rohingyas who were arrested earlier a few days back after they were found living in Uttam Nagar's Hastal Village without valid documents.
An FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act in the Patparganj Industrial Area Police station in the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
