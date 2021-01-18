EU chief calls for immediate release of Russia's Navalny

EU chief calls for immediate release of Russia's NavalnyReuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:43 IST
European Council President Charles Michel called on Sunday for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was arrested on returning from Germany to Russia.
"The detainment of Alexei Navalny upon arrival in Moscow is unacceptable," Michel, who coordinates EU governments in Brussels, tweeted. "I call on Russian authorities to immediately release him."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
