Janet Yellen to say U.S. does not seek weaker dollar - WSJ

Janet Yellen to say U.S. does not seek weaker dollar - WSJReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 02:47 IST
Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to take over the U.S. Treasury, is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to market-determined foreign exchange rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The Treasury secretary nominee, at a Senate confirmation hearing, will make clear the United States does not seek a weaker dollar, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/35NaV8W, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation for the session.
