New Mexico official who vowed to protest Biden inauguration arrested in Washington

New Mexico official who vowed to protest Biden inauguration arrested in WashingtonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 05:18 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Sunday that it had arrested an elected official from New Mexico who had vowed to travel to Washington with firearms to protest the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Cuoy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner and founder of a group called "Cowboys for Trump," was arrested in Washington on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to documents posted on the Justice Department's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
