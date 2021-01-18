Left Menu
Development News Edition

India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:00 IST
India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases. With 14,457 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients climbed to 1,02,11,342.

The deaths in India due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,52,419. Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections. According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 17, of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent (1.98 per cent) for the first time. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as per the provisional report (till Sunday), it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021