Russia say Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries' expressions of outrage over the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

