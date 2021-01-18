Left Menu
16-year-old girl found dead in Rajasthan's Barmer, rape suspected

PTI | Barmer | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:14 IST
A 16-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday with police suspecting that she was raped before being murdered.

According to the police, the body was recovered from a field behind her house in Suwala village in the Sheo police station area.

Her throat was slit and it, prima facie, seems the girl was murdered after rape, Barmer Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said, adding that sexual assault can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

Several villagers gathered at the spot demanding justice for the girl and strict action against the accused.

Two neighbouring youths who are suspected to be involved in it are on the run, the police said.

Sharma said the body has been kept in a mortuary and a police team has been formed to investigate the matter.

According to the girl's family members, she had slept in the house Sunday night. But, they found her body in the field behind their house on Monday morning.

Police said that family members were yet to file any complaint with the police.

