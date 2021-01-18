Army officer shoots himself dead in J-K

Army officer shoots himself dead in J-KPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:48 IST
An Army officer allegedly shot himself dead at a forward post in Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Major Fayazullah Khan, a company commander of 6 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, they said.
The officials said the reason behind the officer taking such an extreme step was not immediately known.
PTI MIJ SRY
ALSO READ
Cases to be filed within 72 hours against persons making derogatory comments on Pak Army: Minister
Bandhan Bank signs agreement to provide banking services to Army personnel
Army chief visits base hospital at Delhi Cantonment, interacts with patients
General Naravane visits Army hospital in Delhi
Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital as snowfall disrupts normal life in Kashmir