Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robber shot dead in police encounter in Tarn Taran

PTI | Tarntaran | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:32 IST
Robber shot dead in police encounter in Tarn Taran
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A robber was shot dead and two policemen were injured in a gun fight on Monday in a Tarn Taran district town, an official said.

The incident happened in Patti town of the district where police got the information that some robbers had entered into a marriage place, Ferozepur Range's Deputy Inspector General of Police Hardyal Mann said.

On the information, the police team reached the marriage place, cordoned it and challenged the robbers to surrender, he said.

The robbers, however, opened fire at the police, which too fired in retaliation, killing a robber, the DIG said.

Two policemen too were injured in the firing and were rushed hospital for treatment, the DIG said, adding four other robbers were robbed in the operation. Mann said the robbers were involved in several criminal activities including looting of petrol pumps and carjacking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot; Govt says not related to vaccine

A 46-year-old health worker died in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, with the autopsy report attributing the death to cardio-pulmonary disease, officials said on Monday.The family of Mahip...

Missing for two days, body of 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan

The body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since January 16, was found in an under-construction building here on Monday, police said.The body of Arsalan was recovered from the building in Amber area on the basis of information pro...

Uganda: Internet services resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to economy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has its resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the inte...

Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021