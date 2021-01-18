Robber shot dead in police encounter in Tarn Taran

A robber was shot dead and two policemen were injured in a gun fight on Monday in a Tarn Taran district town, an official said.

The incident happened in Patti town of the district where police got the information that some robbers had entered into a marriage place, Ferozepur Range's Deputy Inspector General of Police Hardyal Mann said.

On the information, the police team reached the marriage place, cordoned it and challenged the robbers to surrender, he said.

The robbers, however, opened fire at the police, which too fired in retaliation, killing a robber, the DIG said.

Two policemen too were injured in the firing and were rushed hospital for treatment, the DIG said, adding four other robbers were robbed in the operation. Mann said the robbers were involved in several criminal activities including looting of petrol pumps and carjacking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)