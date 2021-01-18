Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait emir accepts cabinet resignation in government-assembly standoff

The motion seen by Reuters referred to a cabinet that did not reflect the poll result and to government “interference” in electing the speaker and members of parliamentary committees. Kuwait has the most vibrant political system among Gulf Arab states, where the parliament has some power to pass, and block, legislation and question ministers.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:35 IST
Kuwait emir accepts cabinet resignation in government-assembly standoff

Kuwait's emir has accepted the resignation of the cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday, after a standoff between the government and parliament over questioning the prime minister.

The political confrontation, which erupted less than a month after the cabinet was appointed, has posed the first big challenge to Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who assumed power in September. It also complicates the government's efforts to tackle the worse economic crisis in the wealthy Gulf state, which is facing a large budget deficit in the absence of a debt law that has long-caused political deadlocks.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah and his cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government, KUNA said. It was unclear when the new cabinet will be appointed.

The motion to question Sheikh Sabah, prime minister since late 2019, was submitted by three lawmakers on Jan. 5, and was supported by more than 30 other MPs in the 50-seat assembly. The motion seen by Reuters referred to a cabinet that did not reflect the poll result and to government “interference” in electing the speaker and members of parliamentary committees.

Kuwait has the most vibrant political system among Gulf Arab states, where the parliament has some power to pass, and block, legislation and question ministers. However, senior government posts are occupied by members of Kuwait’s ruling family, and the emir has the final say in matters of state. Frequent rows and deadlocks between cabinet and parliament have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament over decades, hampering investment and economic and fiscal reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot; Govt says not related to vaccine

A 46-year-old health worker died in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, with the autopsy report attributing the death to cardio-pulmonary disease, officials said on Monday.The family of Mahip...

Missing for two days, body of 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan

The body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since January 16, was found in an under-construction building here on Monday, police said.The body of Arsalan was recovered from the building in Amber area on the basis of information pro...

Uganda: Internet services resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to economy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has its resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the inte...

Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021