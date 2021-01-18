Mumbai: Woman held with drugs, cash totaling Rs 73 lakh

A woman was arrested in Bandraarea of Mumbai and drugs and cash totaling Rs 73 lakh wereseized from her, officials of Mumbai police's Anti NarcoticsCell said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, Nazma Ahmed Sheikh (35), aresident of Mahim, was picked up from Linking Road in Bandraon Friday afternoon, an official said.

''We first seized Rs 10 lakh worth of MDMA, also knownas ecstasy in street lingo, and Rs 20,000 cash. A raid inKurla on Sunday based on her questioning netted over 2kilograms of charas worth Rs 54 lakh and Rs 9.45 lakh cash,''he said.

She has been booked under various sections of the NDPSAct and further probe into her peddling network was underway,the official added.

