Bhavesh, Aakanksha win on final day of shooting trials
Haryanas Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.Army marksman and trial one T1 mens rapid fire pistol winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580.Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.In the womens event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the precision and rapid fire rounds.Uttar Pradeshs Arunima Gaur was second with 544.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:33 IST
Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat and Aakanksha Bansal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won the men's and women's 25M rapid fire pistol competitions (trial 2) as the national shooting trials concluded here on Monday.
Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.
Army marksman and trial one (T1) men's rapid fire pistol winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580.
Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576 at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.
In the women's event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the precision and rapid fire rounds.
Uttar Pradesh's Arunima Gaur was second with 544. Haryana's Tejaswi finished third with 542.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CISF nabs man with bullet at Delhi's IGI airport
CISF to review Taj Mahal security after 4 youths held for waving saffron flags on premises
CISF to review Taj Mahal security after 4 youths held for waving saffron flags on premises
Noida: CISF havildar rushed to hospital after he suffers heart attack at metro station
Frmr Maha DGP Jaiswal takes over as new CISF chief