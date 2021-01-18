Baltic states seek EU talks on more Russia sanctions over Navalny detention

European Union members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia want the bloc's foreign ministers to discuss at planned talks next Monday imposing further sanctions on Russia for detaining Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Lithuania's foreign minister said.

"Our goal is to have a concrete discussion on possible sanctions which the EU could enact in relation to the detention," Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Monday. "It is obvious that Moscow continues its attack on the opposition leader, and the EU must be ready to act firmly."

Navalny was rushed to a court hearing inside a police station on Monday, a day after he was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas Editing by Gareth Jones)

