10 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:58 IST
Ten personsallegedly involved in phishing activities have been arrestedin Jharkhand's Deoghar and Dumka districts, police said onMonday.

Twenty-eight mobile phones, 40 SIM cards, eightpassbooks and a car were seized from their possession, theysaid.

In connection with online defrauding a woman, DeogharPolice nabbed six persons from Deoghar district and fourpersons from Dumka district on Sunday, Deoghar Superintendentof Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha said.

One of the accused was earlier arrested by MaharashtraPolice and jailed in connection with phishing, he said.

The officer claimed that Deoghar Police has arrestedmore than 300 cybercriminals in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

