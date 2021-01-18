Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ratings must remain suspended till BARC takes action to address concerns: NBA

In the wake of purported WhatsApp conversations between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC head Partho Dasgupta emerging in the public domain, the News Broadcasters Association NBA on Monday said ratings of television news channels should remain suspended till the TV ratings agency takes action to address concerns and shares details of it with the stakeholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:03 IST
Ratings must remain suspended till BARC takes action to address concerns: NBA

In the wake of purported WhatsApp conversations between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta emerging in the public domain, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Monday said ratings of television news channels should remain suspended till the TV ratings agency takes action to address concerns and shares details of it with the stakeholders. In a statement, the Rajat Sharma-headed NBA said it is ''shocked to see hundreds of WhatsApp messages that have been exchanged between BARC India's former CEO -- Partho Dasgupta -- and Arnab Goswami, Managing Director, ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd''.

It demanded that the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) membership of Republic TV should be suspended with immediate effect till the case related to manipulation of ratings is pending in court. According to the statement, the NBA urged the BARC to come up with a clear statement about the veracity of its ratings in the period during the audit and also conduct an audit of the Hindi news segment.

''Expunge the data of the erring broadcaster and restate the real position of rankings of all news channels from the beginning,'' it demanded from the ratings agency.

The BARC should explain the concrete steps taken by it in the last three months to secure the ratings and bring transparency to the process as well as create a system, whereby any change to the ratings that impacts the news ecosystem is done only after due consultation with a BARC sub-committee of NBA nominees, it said.

The NBA also asked the BARC to explain what penal actions are provided for in its constitution against broadcasters who have indulged in manipulation of ratings of this magnitude and what action will be taken in the current case.

The ratings of news channels must remain suspended till the time all details of such actions taken by the BARC are shared with the stakeholders, it said.

The NBA's board also wants to place on record that the ''corrupt data released month after month'' has not only led to reputation loss, but has also caused huge financial losses to news broadcasters, for which the BARC is duty-bound to give an explanation, the statement said.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake Television Rating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of the state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai.

A diabetic, he was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

As the controversy surrounding the alleged TRP scam grew, the BARC, which provides TRP data, announced a temporary suspension of the weekly ratings of news channels across languages in October last year.

The NBA is the largest organisation of news broadcasters, consisting of almost all major news networks of the country. Republic TV, however, is not a member of the NBA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson criticised over lack of COVID welfare commitment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces widespread criticism on Monday over his refusal to commit to renewing a temporary benefit increase brought in last year to help those on low incomes through the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has order...

Telugu film producer Doraswami Raju dies at 74

Noted Telugu film producerV Doraswamy Raju died at a super-speciality hospital here onMonday following a cardiac arrest.Raju, 74, was admitted on January 16 with healthissues and the end came at 8.20 AM, hospital sources said.Raju, also a f...

Maharashtra reports 1,924 new COVID-19 cases to take tally to 19,92,683; toll up to 50,473 as 35 more patients die: Official.

Maharashtra reports 1,924 new COVID-19 cases to take tally to 19,92,683 toll up to 50,473 as 35 more patients die Official....

Brazil speakership candidate vows to be fiscal conservative in pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaros candidate to become the next speaker of the lower chamber of Brazils Congress favors helping the neediest Brazilians hit by the coronavirus pandemic but vows to keep the countrys budget deficit under control.In wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021