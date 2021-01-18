AP CM to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Jan19

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit New Delhi on Tuesdayfor a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, officialsources here said.

Though the sources did not specify whether the ChiefMinister has been summoned to give an explanation, the suddenvisit assumes significance as it comes after the state BJPleaders lodged complaints with the Centre against the JaganMohan Reddy government over the recent desecration of idols intemples.

The state BJP, in fact, has alleged the state policeunder the leadership of Director General of Police D G Sawanghad not only ''utterly failed'' in protecting the temples andthe idols but also ''intentionally, deliberately and carelesslyissuing statements defaming and damaging the reputation of theparty.'' State BJP president Somu Veerraju threatened to take''appropriate action for your prosecution under criminal law''against the DGP over the latters claims that BJP workers wereinvolved in the recent attacks on temples.

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao spoke to Amit Shah andcomplained about the attacks on temples and the ''failure'' ofthe state government in not only preventing the acts ofvandalism but also in bringing the culprits to book.

In the temple chariot burning case in Anatarvedi inSeptember last the state government did write to the Centreseeking a CBI investigation, but the Central agency is yet totake up the case.

The Chief Minister is expected to take up the issuewith the Union Home Minister, sources said.

The state, during its winter session of theLegislature in December last, passed a modified legislation the AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences againstWomen and Children) Bill 2020 which requires the Presidentsassent upon clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The state Assemblys resolution seeking abolition ofthe AP Legislative Council is also awaiting the Centresapproval.

These issues too are expected to come up in thediscussions between the two, the sources added.

As his government is keen on locating the statesExecutive Capital in port city Visakhapatnam and launching thefunctioning by Telugu New Years Day Ugadi in April, the ChiefMinister is expected to brief Shah on the current legalimbroglio that has been holding up the move.

