Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 60 % of protesters at Delhi borders go in for open defecation: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:21 IST
Nearly 60 % of protesters at Delhi borders go in for open defecation: Survey

Nearly 60 per cent of people camping at various border points of Delhi in protests against the three farm laws of the Centre have been resorting to open defecation due to lack of adequate number of mobile toilets, reveals a survey done by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

The rapid assessment survey, conducted between December 19 and 22, was done with a sample size of 201 people at the five major protest sites -- Singhu (92), Tikri (70), Shahjahanpur (23), Gazipur (12) and Palwal (4). The report highlights how issues such as insufficient lighting, solid waste disposal, water stagnation and shortage of warm clothes have emerged as the primary concerns for the tens and thousands of protestors camping at border points since November 26. It claimed that ''only one in ten'' was using the facilities of mobile toilets arranged by various local and state governments.

''Lack of proper sanitation is one of the major concerns at protest sites. As a result, protesters are compelled to resort to open defecation -- 57.5 per cent, almost three in every five respondents have to rely on open sites for defecation,'' read the survey.

''Only 10.5 per cent respondents said these toilets (mobile) are clean with proper water supply. Almost seven out of every ten (69.2 per cent) respondents observed said the mobile toilets are not cleaned regularly,'' it added.

According to the survey, half of the respondents said water was not available, 48 per cent said there is always a long queue before them and 47 per cent said they are located in far-off places, creating difficulties in accessing those.

''Among the various protest sites, it is only in Ghazipur that mobile toilets could be used better (41.7 per cent),'' it noted.

On the management of solid waste disposal, the reports said it has been the volunteers, and not civic bodies’ workers, who are doing the majority of ''garbage collection'' at various in the various border points. ''Only 11.8 per cent of respondents said sanitation workers are cleaning roads and protest sites while only 7.3 per cent said civic bodies are arranging vehicles to dispose waste,'' it said.

It added that largely volunteers are collecting garbage.

Around 11 per cent of survey respondents among protesters said they had to sleep in the open at night, an overwhelming majority of the protesters (78 per cent) said they did not have adequate clothes and blankets to beat the cold.

''Though younger protesters reported it more frequently, around 73 per cent of those aged 65 or above and around 76 per cent of those between 50 to 64 years have experienced that they do not have adequate protection against cold,'' it added.

JSA, which claims to be a national-level movement on health and healthcare, consists of 21 national networks and over 150 organisations and state-level platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Tandav' team 'unconditionally' apologises, says no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally if they had unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the people after the show stirred up a controversy for its depiction of Hindu deities.The statement, twee...

Mexican president says U.S. gets Mexico stance on ex-defence chief

Mexicos president said on Monday the U.S. government understood his administrations stance on the case of ex-defence minister Salvador Cienfuegos, who Mexico decided not to prosecute after U.S. authorities had built a case against him.Speak...

Lebanon's COVID-19 spike overwhelms battered hospitals and exhausted doctors

COVID-19 patients wait on pavements outside hospitals in Beirut, where emergency rooms are packed and intensive care beds full. Inside, exhausted healthcare workers are succumbing themselves - doctors at one hospital, asking not to be named...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL43 FARMERS-MEETING GOVT Both sides want early end to impasse, but involvement of other ideologies delaying resolution Govt on farmers protest New Delhi A day before the crucial tenth round of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021