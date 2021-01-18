Left Menu
Man hospitalized in Germany after camel bites him in face

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:30 IST
A 54-year-old man has been hospitalised in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.

The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.

Police characterised the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.

The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

