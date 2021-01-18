400-year-old idol stolen from Bengal temple

A 400-year-old idol ofLord Vasudeva and over 200 gm of gold and silver ornamentswere stolen from a temple in West Bengal's Nadia district onMonday, police said.

Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-oldterracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and thevaluables, a police officer said.

Locals claimed that though the temple was acquired bythe government, it remained unguarded.

The temple was built in 1779 by the royal family ofKrishnanagar.

