Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL43 FARMERS-MEETING GOVT Both sides want early end to impasse, but involvement of 'other ideologies' delaying resolution: Govt on farmers' protest New Delhi: A day before the crucial tenth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws, the Centre on Monday said both sides want to resolve the long-continuing stalemate at the earliest but it was getting delayed due to involvement of people of other ideologies.

DEL53 FARMERS-PANEL-MEETING SC-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Tuesday New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting with members on Tuesday at Pusa campus here, its member Anil Ghanwat said.

DEL58 BIRDFLU-CENTRE Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 5 states so far, culling operations on New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said bird flu has been confirmed in poultry birds in five states so far and culling operations are underway, while nine states have reported the disease in crows, migratory and wild birds.

DEL56 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY 3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Health ministry New Delhi: A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for coronavirus, even as 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

DEL57 ARUNACHAL-CHINA-INDIA India takes necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty: MEA on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal New Delhi: In a cautious reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

BOM20 MH-VACCINATION-REVIEW-TOPE Reviewing situation before resuming vaccination: Maha minister Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will ''review the situation'' before restarting the vaccination drive from Tuesday in view of several complaints of minor adverse reactions as well as glitches in using the Co-WIN application, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.

CAL14 WB-3RDLD MAMATA Mamata says she will contest assembly poll from Nandigram, Adhikari accepts challenge Nandigram/Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who promptly accepted the challenge and asserted he will defeat her or quit politics.

MDS15 KL-TRANSGENDER-FORMS Left govt in Kerala to include 'Transgender' as gender option in application forms in all its depts Thiruvananthapuram: In a landmark decision, the Left Front government in Kerala on Monday decided to include transgender as gender option in all application forms in its departments in an effort to further reach out to the marginalised section.

LEGAL: LGD17 SC-JUDGE-CONVERSATION Relatives of senior sitting judge involved in benami deals in Amaravati, Justice Eswaraiah claims in SC New Delhi: Former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice (retd) V Eswaraiah has alleged in the Supreme Court that relatives of a ''senior sitting'' apex court judge were involved in ''benami transactions'' in the Amaravati land scam and he was trying to collect more evidence in this regard.

LGD13 DL-HC-ONE SIGNAL Plea in HC by US firm challenging blocking of IP Address New Delhi: A petition by US-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications, challenging blockage of its IP address without giving it a hearing or reasons came up for hearing on Monday in the Delhi High Court.

BUSINESS: DEL61 BIZ-WEF-MODI-JINPING Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit New Delhi/Geneva: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) later this month.

DEL38 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol nears Rs 85 mark in Delhi, diesel closer to Rs 82 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital neared the Rs 85 a litre mark while diesel rates in Mumbai were close to Rs 82 as fuel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each on Monday.

FOREIGN: FGN34 US-INAUGURATION-2NDLD SECURITY Washington DC converted into garrison city ahead of Biden's inauguration as threat looms large Washington: Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the American capital has been virtually turned into a garrison city, amidst multiple reports of threats and more armed violence by pro-Trump supporters to disrupt the official ceremonies. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 CHINA-INDIA-RDAY Indian Embassy in China restricts R-Day flag hoisting ceremony to staff due to COVID-19 measures Beijing: The Indian Embassy here on Monday announced that the flag hoisting ceremony for this year's Republic Day on January 26 will be confined to its staff only, citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in provinces adjoining Beijing and related restrictions. By K J M Varma.

