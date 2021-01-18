Left Menu
Catholic priest accused in Sister Abhaya murder case moves HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:21 IST
A Catholic priest convicted in theSister Abhaya murder case moved the Kerala High Court onMonday, challenging the verdict by the Special CBI court,Thiruvananthapuram, awarding him double life sentence.

Father Thomas Kottoor, currently in jail, alleged thatthe order of the conviction and sentence passed by the SpecialCBI Court was ''absolutely improper and incorrect''.

He submitted that it was ''opposed to law and contrary tothe facts, circumstances and evidence and hence it isunsustainable''.

The priest alleged that the trial and conviction by thecourt in ''all respects are vitiated by very grave illegalitiesand irregularities, like recording the evidence of witnesses,examination of the accused and permitting the prosecution toproduce fresh documents and evidence even at the time of finalarguments''.

In its December 23 judgement, the CBI special court hadawarded double life sentence to Father Kottoor and imposed afine of Rs 6.5 lakh.

The other accused, Sister Sephy, was sentenced to lifeimprisonment and a fine of Rs 5.5 lakh was slapped on her.

The court had found them guilty of the murder of SisterAbhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius convent inKottayam in 1992.

The court had also sentenced the duo to seven years ofimprisonment for tampering with evidence.

Abhaya (21), a second year student of the BCM college,Kottayam, was staying at St Pius convent.

Another accused in the case, Fr Jose Puthrikkayil, wasdischarged earlier following lack of evidence.

According to the prosecution, Kottoor and Poothrikkayilallegedly had an illicit relationship with Sephy, also aninmate of the convent.

On the night of March 27, 1992, Abhaya allegedly sawKottoor and Sephy in a compromising position, following whichthe three accused hacked her with an axe and threw her intothe well, it had said in its charge sheet.

They were arrested in 2008 and released on bail by theKerala High Court a year later.

