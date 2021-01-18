Left Menu
UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime. "The UK is extremely concerned about the state of good governance in the British Virgin Islands," Raab said in a written statement to parliament.

"A consistent and deeply troubling array of concerns have been put to the Governor by local institutions and the community." Raab said an independent commission of inquiry had been set up to "inquire into whether there is information to substantiate claims that corruption, abuse of position and serious impropriety has taken place in public office in recent years."

