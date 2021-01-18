Left Menu
MoS MEA to pay 3-day visit to UAE; focus on welfare of Indian workers there

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a three-day visit to the UAE beginning Tuesday during which he will hold talks with the leadership of that country with a special focus on the welfare of Indian workers, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.The visit comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars visit to the UAE in November last year.

MoS MEA to pay 3-day visit to UAE; focus on welfare of Indian workers there

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a three-day visit to the UAE beginning Tuesday during which he will hold talks with the leadership of that country with a special focus on the welfare of Indian workers, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The visit comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UAE in November last year. The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs will be undertaking an official visit to the UAE from January 19-21, 2021, the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, he will be meeting with UAE dignitaries and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in the UAE, the MEA said. He will hold talks with the UAE side on various bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, it said. There will be special focus in the visit on issues related to the Indian community, especially the welfare of Indian workers, the MEA said.

India and the UAE have maintained close coordination in the spirit of their comprehensive strategic partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic. An air bubble arrangement has been functioning successfully between both the countries, the statement said.

