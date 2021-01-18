Teenager arrested for torturing 9-year-old boy

A teenager was arrested here onMonday for allegedly torturing a nine-year-old boy at thechild's home at nearby Chambakkara, resulting in severe burninjuries and requiring hospitalisation, police said.

The 19-year-old was arrested on the basis of the boy'sstatement, they said.

The youth, staying in the same house and reportedly in arelationship with the boy's sister, placed an iron box underthe knees and feet of the child.

He was shifted to a hospital on Monday after policerushed to the house on receiving a tip off.

The boy was allegedly tortured when his mother and sisterwere away from home.

His father, who had suffered a spinal injury following afall, is bedridden, police said.

The youth has been booked under IPC sections 324(voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342(Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Juvenile Justice ActSection 75 (Punishment for cruelty to Child).

Police said a probe has been launched into the incidentand they were also examining whether the boy's sister was aminor.

