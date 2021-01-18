AAP's Sanjay Singh gets death threat; police complaint lodged

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said he has received a death threat and got a police complaint lodged in the matter.

Sharing the copy of the police complaint on Twitter, Singh said he will not get intimidated by such threats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the Delhi police to take cognizance of the matter and initiate action.

A senior police officer said at around 7 pm on Monday, a complaint was received at the North Avenue police station from Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, regarding threats being given to him over the phone.

''A non-cognizable report under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,'' the officer said.

