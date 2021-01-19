Saudi Arabia allows broadcast by Qatar-based beIN Sports TV channel - Reuters witness

Qatar-based TV channel beIN Sports has resumed its broadcast in Saudi Arabia after the two countries reconciled this month, ending a rift of more than three years, a Reuters witness in Riyadh reported on Monday.

