Saudi Arabia allows broadcast by Qatar-based beIN Sports TV channel - Reuters witness

Saudi Arabia allows broadcast by Qatar-based beIN Sports TV channel - Reuters witnessReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-01-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 01:39 IST
Qatar-based TV channel beIN Sports has resumed its broadcast in Saudi Arabia after the two countries reconciled this month, ending a rift of more than three years, a Reuters witness in Riyadh reported on Monday.
(Reporting Aziz El Yaakoubi, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Howard Goller)
