Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government working for balanced development of J-K, says LG Manoj Sinha

Delegations from various parts of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Monday to raise their demands concerning development issues.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:45 IST
Government working for balanced development of J-K, says LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delegations from various parts of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Monday to raise their demands concerning development issues. Interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor said that the government is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development of Jammu and Kashmir and taking all necessary measures to address the issues concerning people.

G. M Shaheen, Jammu and Kashmir president of Janta Dal (United), discussed various issues pertaining to trade and tourism sector, improvement of roads, and generation of employment avenues for the unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir. An official release said he also shared his views on various ongoing efforts of the Union Territory government towards improving development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation led by Mohammad Syed, Block Development Council chairman of Keran Kupwara, demanded infrastructure development in Keran to provide better essential services to people of the area which is about 180 km away from the summer capital. Dr. Raja Muzaffar, Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Chairman, met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted demands including establishing a circuit bench of Central Information Commission in Srinagar and at Jammu to hear RTI-related appeals and complaints.

Playback singer, composer, and philanthropist Saim Bhat suggested creating platforms to local youth for reviving Kashmir's folk music including Sufiyana and Chakri. He said these should be presented in the purest form at local, national, and international levels.

Awareness and Impact Ambassador of Paralympic Committee of India, Arhan Bagati discussed promotion and improvement of the Paralympic Movement in India. The release said that the LG assured the delegations that all genuine issues raised by them will be taken up for their early redressal and urged them to continue working towards promoting the welfare of the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draw inspiration from people 'who see the cup as half full': Nooyi to Indian students in US

Pepsicos former CEO Indra Nooyi has advised Indian students in the US not to idolise people based on their positions, but to draw inspiration from those who see the cup as half full.During a video conference with Embassy of India Student Hu...

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...

FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

As a team from the World Health Organization works in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how the pandemic began.CHINA ORIGINS The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-...

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021