UK still looking at mid-Feb for COVID lockdown review: minister

UK still looking at mid-Feb for COVID lockdown review: ministerReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:54 IST
Britain's government is still aiming to review COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in mid-February, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday.
"When we put these current restrictions in place we said we would do a review in mid-February ... and that's still the case," Lewis told Sky News.
