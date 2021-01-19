4 wanted thieves arrested in Bengal; stolen items recovered

Four thieves wanted inseveral burglaries in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas districtwere arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, accused Raju Paswan, MonirulMolla, Nazmu Gazi and Rahaman Molla were nabbed from Shashanrail gate in Baruipur police station area while they wereplanning to commit another burglary, a police officer said.

Several stolen items including silver coins andcutlery, foreign currencies and television and speakers and aniron cutter and lock-breaking items were seized from theirpossession, he said.

The accused persons were involved in severalburglaries in Sonarpur, Baruipur and Narendrapur areas in thelast one year, the officer added.

