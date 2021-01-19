Amit Shah to honour 'COVID-19 warriors' at Delhi Police HQ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday will honour 'COVID-19 warriors' and is expected to review Republic Day security arrangements, officials said.

The minister will honour police personnel for outstanding performance and pay tributes to the those who lost their lives while discharging duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior officer said.

