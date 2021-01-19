India-Australia 4th Test: Scoreboard, Day 5

Scoreboard at the end of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 369 India 1st Innings 336 Australia 2nd Innings 294 India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma Paine b Cummins 7 Shubman Gillc Steven Smith b Lyon 91 Cheteshwar Pujaralbw b Cummins 56 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24 Rishabh Pant not out 89 Mayank Agarwal c Wade b Cummins 9 Washington Sundar b Lyon 22 Shardul Thakurc Lyon b Hazlewood 2 Navdeep Saini not out 0 Extras: (B-18, LB-8, NB-3) 29 Total (7 wickets, 97 overs) 329 Fall of Wickets: 18-1, 132-2, 167-3, 228-4, 265-5, 318-6 , 325-7.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 16-0-75-0, Josh Hazlewood 22-5-74-1, Pat Cummins 24-10-55-4, Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 31-7-85-2, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-4-0.

