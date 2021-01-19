Dehradun Additional DM removed on charges of corruption

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday removed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Dehradun, Arvind Kumar Pandey from his post on charges of corruption.

The personnel department of the state government issued orders late night for Pandey's removal and put him under waiting list.

Rawat took this decision taking note of many serious allegations that he was receiving against Pandey and also ordered a vigilance inquiry against him. (ANI)

