BJP workers on way to Suvendu's rally in Khejuri attacked

PTI | Khejuri | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:13 IST
BJP workers on the way toattend party leader Suvendu Adhikari's rally in West Bengal'sPurba Medinipur district were attacked with crude bombs andstones on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 2.15 pm when the BJPworkers were heading towards Heria to attend the rally, theysaid.

Several BJP workers were injured as crude bombs andstones were hurled, besides a few vehicles were alsovandalised, following which roads were blocked by them inprotest, a police officer said.

BJP alleged that TMC workers were behind the incident,a charge denied by the ruling party.

No arrests have been made in connection with theincident yet as a large number of policemen are busy at therally venue for ensuring security, the officer said.

''The incident happened around 2.15 pm as someunidentified people attacked the BJP workers who were going toattend a rally. Some of them were injured. We are looking intothe matter and the situation is under control,'' he added.

