Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chiefminister Pema Khandu has sought the Centre's assistance forimprovement of road connectivity and development of borderareas, an official release said on Tuesday.

The chief minister who called on Prime MinisterNarendra Modi in Delhi on Monday submitted a detailedrepresentation to him on the development needs of the state,the release said.

During the hour-long meeting, Khandu sought the primeminister's support for improving road and air connectivity,and power transmission.

He urged the Centre for providing funds to carry outdevelopment in border areas of the northeastern state, therelease said.

''Arunachal aspires to be an important contributor inIndias journey towards $5 trillion economy. With constantsupport and guidance from Honble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji, Iam confident Arunachal will soon become an #AtmaNirbhar state.

Called on Honble PM yesterday,'' Khandu said on Twitter.

A road map for making Arunachal Pradesh an AtmaNirbharstate through sustainable hydropower, tourism and agriculturesector found prominence during the discussion.

''The prime minister positively engaged in thehour-long meeting and appreciated the state government for itspeople friendly and development-oriented governance andassured to address all the issues highlighted in thememorandum in a time-bound manner,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)