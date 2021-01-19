Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:34 IST
Arunachal seeks Central fund to improve connectivity, border area infra

Arunachal Pradesh Chiefminister Pema Khandu has sought the Centre's assistance forimprovement of road connectivity and development of borderareas, an official release said on Tuesday.

The chief minister who called on Prime MinisterNarendra Modi in Delhi on Monday submitted a detailedrepresentation to him on the development needs of the state,the release said.

During the hour-long meeting, Khandu sought the primeminister's support for improving road and air connectivity,and power transmission.

He urged the Centre for providing funds to carry outdevelopment in border areas of the northeastern state, therelease said.

''Arunachal aspires to be an important contributor inIndias journey towards $5 trillion economy. With constantsupport and guidance from Honble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji, Iam confident Arunachal will soon become an #AtmaNirbhar state.

Called on Honble PM yesterday,'' Khandu said on Twitter.

A road map for making Arunachal Pradesh an AtmaNirbharstate through sustainable hydropower, tourism and agriculturesector found prominence during the discussion.

''The prime minister positively engaged in thehour-long meeting and appreciated the state government for itspeople friendly and development-oriented governance andassured to address all the issues highlighted in thememorandum in a time-bound manner,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

As floods hit Borneo, Indonesia urged to boost climate action under Paris accord

Vaccine manufacturing is lumpy, supply not as good as hoped, UK says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India won key moments, Australia slipped: Paine

India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some...

Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2

Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a Eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or scrapped amid political pressure. The undersea Russia-to-...

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...

Biden intelligence pick to call for tough scrutiny of China, source says

Avril Haines, a former White House and CIA official whom President-elect Joe Biden chose for the top U.S. intelligence job, will tell Congress on Tuesday that she will continue tough U.S. scrutiny of China and press spy agencies to help res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021