Vice President congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the Brisbane Test, saying itssteely determination and never-say-die attitude made the whole nation proud.India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Heartiest congratulations to Indian cricket team for the splendid victory in Brisbane Test for retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:29 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the Brisbane Test, saying itssteely determination and never-say-die attitude made the whole nation proud.
India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
''Heartiest congratulations to Indian cricket team for the splendid victory in Brisbane Test & for retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. You have created history today. Your steely determination and never-say-die attitude has made the whole nation proud. Well done,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia's largest state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Tennis-Australian Open quarantine plan facing legal challenge - report
Would be interesting to see who India leaves out for Rohit, says Lyon
Biggest positive from Melbourne: Indian players test negative for coronavirus