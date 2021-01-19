Vice President congratulates Indian cricket team for win in Australia

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its victory in the Brisbane Test, saying itssteely determination and never-say-die attitude made the whole nation proud.

India pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

''Heartiest congratulations to Indian cricket team for the splendid victory in Brisbane Test & for retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy. You have created history today. Your steely determination and never-say-die attitude has made the whole nation proud. Well done,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

