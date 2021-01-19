To mark Bose's birth anniversary, PM Modi will inaugurate program in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main program that will be organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which will be held at Kolkata's Victoria Hall, said Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday. The central government has decided to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Last month, PM Modi had urged people to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a grand manner. He had said in a tweet that Netaji's bravery is well-known and he was a scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

