Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 cops hurt as Maha villagers pelt stones over statue shifting

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:54 IST
2 cops hurt as Maha villagers pelt stones over statue shifting

Two policemen were injured onTuesday in stone pelting by irate villagers opposed to theshifting of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inMaharashtra's Jalgaon district, over 400 kilometres from here,an official said.

The two-foot tall statue was installed in a publicplace in Nimkhedi in the district's Muktainagar area withoutpermission on Monday night, and requests from the localadministration to shift it were met with resistance from asection of the villagers, he said.

''When a team of the local administration and policearrived at the spot today and was trying to shift the statue,some villagers pelted stones, leaving two policemen injured,''he added.

A posse of police has been deployed in the area tomaintain law and order, he said, adding that the process ofregistering an offence over the incident was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Public servants to receive training on innovation in digital era

Public servants are set to receive training on innovation and management in the digital and data era, as well as leadership in a time of crisis.The training, which is part of improving the capacity of the State to better deliver services to...

Black Clover Season 4’s upcoming episodes revealed, what we know on Season 5

Some of the episodes of Black Clover Season 4 are yet to be aired. While those episodes are still left, fans have already started wondering if the anime series would return with Season 5. Read further to know more about it.Black Clover Seas...

Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID-19 cases; Jain says situation seems 'lot under control'

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the l...

Now Find Right Dermatologist and Skin Clinic in Mumbai on SkinGenious

SkinGenious helps in selecting the right skin specialist for treatments and cosmetology, which involves a lot of factors that are tough for laymen to understand. It is a one-stop shop for all skin queries it was launched in January 2020 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021