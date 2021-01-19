Left Menu
Irked with pension grade, man tries to set ablaze MP official

But he was caught by staff in thepremises before he could light a match. Bhargava is angry withthe pension fixed for him after he retired two years ago. Hewants to be placed in a higher pension grade,'' Bharti said.

A retired governmentstaffer on Tuesday tried to set ablaze a forest departmentofficial in anger over pension issues he was facing, police inMadhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district said.

However, before retired forest department clerkKailash Narayan Bhargava could light a match after pouringpetrol on divisional forest officer Lavit Bharti, he wascaught by those in the vicinity, an official said.

''He reached my office on Tuesday and poured petrol onme and then on himself. But he was caught by staff in thepremises before he could light a match. Bhargava is angry withthe pension fixed for him after he retired two years ago. Hewants to be placed in a higher pension grade,'' Bharti said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sudhir Singh Kushwahasaid a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant fromdischarge of his duty) has been registered against Bhargava.

