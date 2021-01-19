NCB conducts searches in Mumbai after arrest of drug peddlers

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations insouth and central Mumbai after the arrest of two drug peddlersover the weekend, an official said.

Acting on specific information, an NCB team hadarrested the duo with 65 gram mephedrone, a stimulant drug,on Sunday from near J J Hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

As the two were active in south and central Mumbaisince a long time, the apex drug law enforcement agencyconducted searches in the areas since morning to ''trace andapprehend the masterminds'' (of narcotics trade), the officialsaid.

