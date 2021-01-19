People News Roundup: Lawyers for UK's Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trial

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lawyers for UK's Meghan seek to stop privacy case going to trial

Lawyers for Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, asked a London judge on Tuesday to rule in her favour in a privacy case against a tabloid newspaper without a trial, arguing the publication has no prospect of winning. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday printed extracts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

