Chinese president Xi Jinping to address World Economic Forum

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:19 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and deliver a speech via video link on January 25, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Davos Agenda 2021 will be held virtually from January 25 to 29 under the theme of a crucial year to rebuild trust, the Swiss-based WEF announced on Monday. Over 1,500 businesses, government and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the online meeting, according to a press release.

In addition to the Chinese president, around 19 heads of state and government will attend the meeting, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese official media reported.

